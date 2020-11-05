Fire crews battle house blaze in Motherwell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are tackling a house fire in Motherwell.

Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that they were called to the house fire in Corrie Drive at 7.56pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 7.56pm on Thursday to reports of a fire within a semi-detached, two-storey house in Corrie Road, Motherwell.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire engines to the scene.

“Three fire engines and crews currently remain in attendance.”

The spokeswoman confirmed they were also in attendance at a number of other ongoing incidents across the country.

On Thursday, chief fire officer Martin Blunden urged people to follow Covid-19 restrictions when celebrating Bonfire Night.

He said it is important to reduce the strain on emergency services during the pandemic.