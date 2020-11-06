Smacking ban architect claims it will teach children violence is unacceptable

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s smacking ban is the best way to help children learn that violence is not acceptable, the MSP behind the new law has said.

The ban will come into effect on Saturday, when the defence of justifiable assault is removed from Scots law.

Scottish Green MSP John Finnie brought forward the legislation and described the decision to ban smacking as a “momentous day for children’s rights”.

The new law will give children the same protection from assault as adults, making Scotland the 58th country to outlaw corporal punishment.

MSPs voted by 84 to 29 to pass the Children (Equal Protection from Assault) (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood last year.

Ahead of the law coming into force, Mr Finnie argued protecting children from violence is the best way to teach that it is unacceptable.

He also said parents and carers need support and advice about the implications of the law, and urged the Scottish Government to “continue to promote public awareness and understanding”.

Mr Finnie said: “I am extremely proud to have taken a Bill through Parliament that will have such a positive effect on the lives of Scotland’s children.

“I am also pleased that the Scottish Government is already looking to build on this work by seeking to incorporate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scots law.

“As I have progressed my campaign over the last four years, it has been noticeable just how many people believed that striking a child was already outlawed. I am pleased that this will now be the case.

Scottish Green Party’s John Finnie brought forward the legislation to ban smacking in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Physical punishment has no place in 21st-century Scotland. All the international evidence suggests using physical punishment is ineffective, and it can have serious negative impacts on children.

“I have no doubt that future generations will look back in bemusement that we allowed our most vulnerable citizens to be treated in this manner.

“As a society we teach that violence is unacceptable, and the best way to impart that message on to future generations is to ensure that they are not exposed to it.

“This legislation outlaws the last ‘acceptable’ form of violence and I believe that is a positive step for Scotland to take.”