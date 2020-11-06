Firefighters attacked during Bonfire Night call-outs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters dealt with more than 500 bonfires on Thursday, with some crews attacked as they responded to incidents.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) handled 1,193 calls from members of the public between 3.30pm and midnight on November 5.

There were 13 reported attacks on crews, although there were no reports of any injuries.

In Greenock, Inverclyde, there were reports of bottles being thrown at firefighters and police after crowds gathered for fireworks and a bonfire in the Larkfield area.

Firefighters tackled a blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh (Keith Moodie/PA)

Footage posted on social media shows a line of riot police advancing down a street as fireworks explode in the background.

A post on the Facebook page of St Andrew’s Church on Auchmead Road said: “Hundreds have gathered for fireworks and are using the church wall as a public toilet.

“Fr. Danny has tried to keep them out but has just been advised by the police, for his own safety, to stay inside.

“Both fire service and police have had bottles thrown at them.”

The fire service said it was called to extinguish a bonfire in Auchmead Road at about 7.45pm.

Greenock and Inverclyde SNP MSP Stuart McMillan tweeted: “Terrible scenes at bonfire in Larkfield tonight. Reports of missiles thrown at police and using church wall as toilet. How will this help us get out of Tier 3? It won’t. This will increase Covid numbers locally.”

Among other incidents firefighters dealt with were a house fire in Corrie Drive, Motherwell, which started shortly before 8pm, and a blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Reports on social media suggest the fire in Motherwell may have been started by a stray firework.

Fire crews responded to around 511 bonfires across the country over an eight-and-a-half-hour period on Thursday.

SFRS assistant chief officer Stuart Stevens praised fire crews but condemned attacks on emergency workers.

He said: “Bonfire Night is traditionally one of our busiest nights of the year.

“Our frontline crews and operations control personnel and support staff have shown extreme dedication over this period and I would like to pay tribute to their professionalism and resilience.

“I must also thank our partners, and indeed communities, across Scotland for their continuing support.

“Attacks on emergency service workers are completely unacceptable.

“This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues, including the police, when they must escort us at the scene.”

There were no reports of any injuries following the Motherwell house fire.

Clare Adamson, the SNP MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw, tweeted: “Devastated for the families affected by fire at homes in Motherwell caused by firework – enough is enough – the human cost of misuse too high, we need further regulation.”

In Edinburgh, the fire service received 32 calls reporting a blaze on Arthur’s Seat just before midnight.

Three appliances were sent to the scene and around 40 square metres of gorse were found to be on fire.

Fire crews handed the scene back over to park rangers just after 1.20am on Friday. There are no reports of any casualties.