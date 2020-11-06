Police bid to trace witness as man’s road death investigated

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are trying to trace a woman they believe witnessed a man being hit by a car just north of Glasgow last month.

Kieran Murray, 23, was found by members of the public on the A807 Balmore Road near the Allander Toll Roundabout at around 9.50pm on Wednesday October 7.

He was found around 500 metres east of the roundabout, just before Bardowie village, near the 30mph road signs.

He was taken to hospital and treated for a serious head injury, but was pronounced dead on the Friday morning.

Police say a post-mortem examination suggests Mr Murray was struck by a vehicle.

Officers are now keen to speak to the woman who was there at the time of the incident.

Mr Murray died from his injuries (Police Scotland/PA)

The woman – believed to be a retired nurse – is described as white, aged in her late 50s with long brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket and scarf.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Grant, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to conduct inquiries into Kieran’s death and believe the woman described may have vital information that could assist with our investigation.

“I would ask if you are the woman described, or if you know her, that you get in contact with officers.

“Kieran’s family are devastated by what has happened and we are hoping to bring closure to their unanswered questions.

“A post-mortem examination has determined that Kieran appears to have been struck by a vehicle, therefore I would ask anyone who has possible dashcam footage of the area around this time that they get in touch with police.”

Information can be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT20S27-PO1, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3599 of October 7, or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.