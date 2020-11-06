Third man charged over fatal shooting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A third suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in South Lanarkshire.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in Spain last month over the death of Graham Williamson.

Police Scotland said he is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

Graham Williamson died after being shot in August (Police Scotland/PA)

Officers said Mr Williamson, 26, was in a back garden in Caithness Street, Blantyre, when he was shot on August 17.

He made his way to the street, where he was helped by members of the public until an ambulance arrived.

He was taken to University Hospital Wishaw but died a short time later.

James Baillie, 24, and Derek Felvus, 23, both of Hamilton, have previously appeared at the town’s sheriff court accused of murdering Mr Williamson and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.