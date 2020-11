Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder after a house fire.

The incident took place in Union Street, Greenock, Inverclyde, on Monday September 14.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with fire.

He is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police said they are continuing their investigations into recent fire-raisings in the area.