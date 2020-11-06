SNP triumph in Aberdeen City Council by-election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The SNP have won an Aberdeen City Council by-election.

Miranda Radley has been elected in the ward of Kincorth, Nigg and Cove after she received 1,661 (47.4%) first preference votes, with the Scottish Conservatives coming second and Labour in third.

A total of 3,540 votes were cast, a turnout of 27% of the eligible electorate.

Following her victory, Ms Radley said: “This by-election, that was initially due to take place in May, was like no other we’ve experienced before in Aberdeen.

“Against the backdrop of a global pandemic that hugely restricted our ability to campaign as we normally would, our team of local activists worked so hard to ensure the SNP came out on top. I am hugely grateful for their support.

Kincorth / Nigg / Cove ward by-election result: Miranda Radley, Scottish National Party (SNP), duly elected as Councillor for Kincorth / Nigg / Cove ward of Aberdeen City Council. For more details:https://t.co/2M6327fCW2#localdemocracy pic.twitter.com/K76iwSUqhC — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) November 6, 2020

“It will be an honour to represent the people of Kincorth, Nigg and Cove, and I can’t wait to get started in my new role.”

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former councillor Stephen Flynn, when the SNP member was elected as the MP for Aberdeen South in last December’s general election.

Aberdeen City Council comprises 45 seats across 13 wards, with Ms Radley one of four councillors in the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward.

SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations to Ms Radley, describing her victory as “the real election news of the day” as counting in the US presidential ballot continues.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown added: “A massive congratulations to councillor Miranda Radley and her hard-working team of activists in Aberdeen.

“We’re heading into the cut and thrust of the Holyrood election campaign with the wind in our sails, and today’s by-election win is testament to the fact that people continue to put their trust in the SNP to stand up for their communities.

“But we take nothing for granted, and we will take our message of Scotland’s right to choose its own future to the doorstep of every home in the country over the next six months.”