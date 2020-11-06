Third man appears in court in connection with fatal shooting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A third person has appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in South Lanarkshire.

Thomas Duris, 26, was arrested in Spain last month over the death of Graham Williamson.

Officers said Mr Williamson, 26, was in a back garden in Caithness Street, Blantyre, when he was shot on August 17.

He made his way to the street, where he was helped by members of the public until an ambulance arrived.

He was taken to University Hospital Wishaw but died a short time later.

Duris appeared in Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday, charged with murder and attempts to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court within the next eight days.

James Baillie, 24, and Derek Felvus, 23, both of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, have previously appeared at the town’s sheriff court accused of murdering Mr Williamson and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.