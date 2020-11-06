Arrests made after police and firefighters attacked on Bonfire Night

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A number of arrests have been made after police were attacked on Bonfire Night.

Officers and firefighters across the country were attacked on Thursday night during a number of firework gatherings.

They were assaulted with fireworks and other objects thrown at them.

On other occasions, groups caused damage to cars and properties.

In Edinburgh, police received reports of anti-social behaviour in Pennywell Place. Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy.

In Hay Avenue, officers had to deal with a large group of youths throwing fireworks and bricks at them.

A police vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

Officers also attended Arthur’s Seat where groups of youths had gathered with fireworks and a bonfire was alight.

In Glasgow, officers came under attack in Dale Street with youths throwing fireworks at them.

In Glenisla Street, a police officer was struck on the head with a firework.

He was treated at the scene and continued his shift.

In Kendoon Avenue, police received a report of a vehicle on fire.

Officers attended and the police car’s windscreen was smashed, resulting in an officer washing glass from his eye. He continued on duty and one man was arrested.

In Auchmead Road, Greenock, an unauthorised bonfire event resulted in firefighters and officers being attacked as youths threw fireworks and bottles.

Public order officers were deployed to deal with the incident. A 15-year old boy was arrested and charged.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “As the Chief Constable has said, it is disgraceful and deplorable when officers and staff are subjected to violence during the course of their duties.

“Across the country, the overwhelming majority of the public enjoyed Bonfire Night safely and responsibly and I want to thank them for heeding our advice.

Police and emergency services were attacked with fireworks (Aaron Chown/PA)

“However, I am disappointed at the level of disorder and anti-social behaviour seen last night. A minority of people’s behaviour has once again put lives at risk.

“It also places intense pressure on the emergency services and impacts severely on local communities.

“The evening of Thursday, 5 November saw a number of serious incidents arising throughout Scotland that required Operation Moonbeam resources to support local policing colleagues.

“The majority of these incidents involved young people. To be absolutely clear, such actions are dangerous and cause harm to the public and emergency service workers.

“We will not tolerate such acts and you may not have been arrested last night but rest assured, officers are carrying out follow-up investigations to identify those involved and responsible. Additional officers will continue to be deployed over the coming days to support local divisions.”