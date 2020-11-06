Angus Robertson selected for contested Edinburgh Holyrood seat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

SNP has confirmed Angus Robertson is to stand for the Edinburgh Central seat in the Holyrood elections in May.

MP Joanna Cherry announced she intended to stand for selection for the seat, currently held by Ruth Davidson, until changes to internal rules meant the MP would have to resign her seat at Westminster to fight for selection

Ex-Scottish Government minister Marco Biagi, who held the seat from 2011 to 2016, also sought the nomination.

On Friday night, the SNP confirmed 70 of its 73 constituency candidates, including Mr Robertson who was depute leader of the party until 2018.

The final list of 73 constituency candidates will be in place in time for SNP conference later this month.

Many thanks to grassroots Edinburgh Central SNP members for selecting me as their candidate for the next Scottish Parliament elections. If you want to help me win the seat from the Tories, pls sign up👇#voteAngus #EdinburghCentral #SP21 https://t.co/dzBRz6UOkX — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) November 6, 2020

SNP depute leader and campaign director Keith Brown said: “The Holyrood election six months from today will be the most important in Scotland’s history, and will determine our country’s future.

“Effective leadership during the global pandemic is proving a real boost to support for an independent Scotland.

“The SNP will continue to focus on what’s important to the people of Scotland, and each and every day we will work hard to retain the trust placed in us.

Congratulations to @AngusRobertson, who – based on media reports – has been chosen by SNP members in Edinburgh to be candidate next May. Thanks to all who voted for me. It was a memorable contest and now it's vital we all come together to retake the seat and win indyref2. — Marco Biagi (@MarcoGBiagi) November 6, 2020

“Tory governments at Westminster that we didn’t vote for, led by the likes of Boris Johnson, can’t be trusted to work in Scotland’s interests.

“Our outstanding field of gender-balanced candidates will be proud to stand on the SNP’s strong record in government, and the right for people in Scotland to decide their own future.”

List of confirmed SNP candidates for the 2021 Holyrood election as follows,

Aberdeen Central – Kevin Stewart

Aberdeen Donside – Jacqueline Dunbar

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine – Audrey Nicoll

Aberdeenshire East – Gillian Martin

Aberdeenshire West – Fergus Mutch

Airdrie & Shotts – Neil Gray

Almond Valley – Angela Constance

Angus North & Mearns – Mairi Gougeon

Angus South – Graeme Dey

Ayr – Siobhian Brown

Banffshire & Buchan Coast – Karen Adam

Caithness, Sutherland & Ross – Maree Todd

Carrick, Cumnock & Doon Valley – Elena Whitham

Clackmannanshire & Dunblane – Keith Brown

Clydebank & Milngavie – Marie McNair

Clydesdale – Mairi McAllan

Coatbridge & Chryston – Fulton MacGregor

Cowdenbeath – Annabelle Ewing

Cumbernauld & Kilsyth – Jamie Hepburn

Cunninghame South – Ruth Maguire

Dumbarton – Toni Giugliano

Dumfriesshire – Joan McAlpine

Dundee City East – Shona Robison

Dundee City West – Joe FitzPatrick

Dunfermline – Shirley-Anne Sommerville

East Kilbride – Collette Stevenson

East Lothian – Paul McLellan

Eastwood – Colm Merrick

Edinburgh Central – Angus Robertson

Edinburgh Eastern – Ash Denham

Edinburgh Northern & Leith – Ben Macpherson

Edinburgh Pentlands – Gordon MacDonald

Edinburgh Southern – Catriona MacDonald

Edinburgh Western – Sarah Masson

Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire – Paul Wheelhouse

Falkirk East – Michelle Thomson

Falkirk West – Michael Matheson

Galloway & West Dumfries – Emma Harper

Glasgow Anniesland – Bill Kidd

Glasgow Cathcart – James Dornan

Glasgow Kelvin – Kaukab Stewart

Glasgow Maryhill & Springburn – Bob Doris

Glasgow Pollok – Humza Yousaf

Glasgow Provan – Ivan McKee

Glasgow Shettleston – John Mason

Glasgow Southside – Nicola Sturgeon

Greenock & Inverclyde – Stuart McMillan

Hamilton, Larkhall & Stonehouse – Christina McKelvie

Inverness & Nairn – Fergus Ewing

Kilmarknock & Irvine Valley – Willie Coffey

Kirkcaldy – David Torrance

Linlithgow – Fiona Hyslop

Mid Fife & Glenrothes – Jenny Gilruth

Midlothian North & Musselburgh – Colin Beattie

Midlothian South, Tweedale & Lauderdale – Christine Grahame

Moray – Richard Lochhead

Motherwell & Wishaw – Clare Adamson

Na h-Eileanan an Iar – Alasdair Allan

North East Fife – Rhuaraidh Fleming

Orkney – Robert Leslie

Pasiley – George Adam

Perthshire North – John Swinney

Perthshire South & Kinross-shire – Jim Fairlie

Renfrewshire South – Tom Arthur

Rutherglen – Clare Haughey

Shetland – Tom Wills

Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch – Kate Forbes

Stirling – Evelyn Tweed

Strathkelvin & Bearsden – Rona Mackay

Uddingston & Bellshill – Stephanie Callaghan

Renfrewshire North & West ended in a tie and will therefore go to a re-ballot.

Ballots remain open in both Argyll & Bute and Cunninghame North.