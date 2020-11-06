Man killed in car crash in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 75-year-old man has died after a single-car crash in the Highlands.

The man, the driver of a white Volkswagen Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened on the A832 between Gairloch and Poolwe at 2.10pm on Friday.

The road remains closed as the investigation continues, with diversions in place.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family and friends at this time.

“We are appealing for any other motorists who may have been in the area at the time and either saw the incident take place, or saw the white VW Golf prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to receive any potential dashcam footage which could help our enquiries at this stage.”