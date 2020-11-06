Man dies after being hit by car in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been killed after being struck by a car in Dundee.

The 50-year-old died after being hit by a grey Kia Ceed on McAlpine Road at about 4.10pm on Friday.

The female driver of the Kia was not injured.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Tayside road policing unit, Dundee, is appealing for witnesses.

He said: “Although a number of people assisted at the time, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the street.

“It happened near a local supermarket on McAlpine Road which was quite busy with pedestrians and motorists at the time.

“If you can assist us with our enquiries, then please call officers at Tayside road policing unit.”