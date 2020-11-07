Hit-and-run leaves six-year-old boy in hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A hit-and-run collision has left a six-year-old boy in hospital with facial injuries.

The young boy was walking across Edinburgh’s West Approach Road at a pedestrian crossing on Friday afternoon when he was struck by a car, police said.

Paramedics took the child to hospital where he is receiving treatment for wounds on his face.

Appeal for info -A 6 y/o boy was hit by a grey Skoda car on West Approach Road, Edinburgh yesterday around 4:40pm – did you see anything? Can you help us identify the driver? Pls call us on 101. — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) November 7, 2020

Officers have launched a search for the driver of the Skoda Fabia who failed to stop, and say the car sustained damage to its fog lights and driver’s side wing mirror in the collision.

The collision happened at approximately 4.40pm on Friday and police are urging the driver to hand themselves in.

Anyone who witnesses the incident, or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time have also been asked to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Scott of Edinburgh road policing unit said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

“I would also appeal directly to the driver of the car involved, to come forward.

“The grey Skoda Fabia sustained damage to the nearside fog lamp and nearside mirror.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2629 of November 6 2020.