Teenage cyclist dies after collision with car

A teenage cyclist has died after a collision with a Mercedes in Falkirk, police have said.

The 16-year-old boy was fatally injured in the crash on Polmont Road on Friday evening and died at the scene.

He has not been named by police, but officers have launched an appeal for witnesses.

The 28-year-old driver of the silver Mercedes and the two passengers were uninjured. Police Scotland said no arrests have been made.

APPEAL FOLLOWING FATAL ROAD COLLISON, FALKRIK- The collision happened around 8.55pm on Friday, 6 November, on the A803, Polmont Road at its junction with Dundas Road and involved a silver Mercedes Benz and a cyclist. READ MORE https://t.co/6YQl0J2W6K pic.twitter.com/UHMFRUqpDd — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) November 7, 2020

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 9pm on Friday, with crash investigators closing the A803 Polmont Road at its junction with Dundas Road until approximately 4am on Saturday.

Sergeant David Marr of the Stirling road police unit said: “This was a serious collision and our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the boy who sadly lost his life, along with all of those involved.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“I would ask motorists using the A803 yesterday evening and who may have been recording via dashcam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank those members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene, along with our emergency service colleagues who attended the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3967 of 6 November.