Scotland’s coronavirus death toll rises by 39 amid record number of test results

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland has recorded 39 deaths from coronavirus and 1,596 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

The increase in cases is 48.9% up on the 1,072 new cases announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday.

The number of deaths registered of patients who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is an increase of eight on Friday’s 31.

1,033,981 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,596 to 72,328 Sadly 39 more patients who tested positive have died (3,036 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/Pi9miblbYU — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 7, 2020

A record-high number of test results were reported on Saturday, with the 29,644 total exceeding the previous high of 27,246 from September 2.

Positive results accounted for 6.3% of the tests that reported results.

NHS Scotland tests made up 7,356 of the total, while the UK Government’s testing programme reported 22,288 results.

There are now 1,245 people in hospital with confirmed coronavirus, up eight.

Of those, 106 patients were in intensive care as of Friday night, also an increase of eight.