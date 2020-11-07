New quarantine restrictions for Denmark after outbreak in mink farms

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scots returning from Denmark must self-isolate for 14 days after widespread coronavirus outbreaks in the country’s mink farms.

The UK Government has announced all non-British national or resident travellers who have been in Denmark at any point in the last two weeks will be denied entry into the country.

The rule came into force as of 4am on Saturday.

All UK nationals or residents returning to Scotland from Denmark must isolate for 14 days without exception, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Further action taken on 4-Nations basis in relation to Denmark A ban on visitors arriving from Denmark British Nationals, visa holders & permanent residents who've travelled to Denmark in last 14 days will have to self-isolate along with their household. https://t.co/S0JWqLP5rb — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) November 7, 2020

Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “These steps are a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of a variant strain of coronavirus which we are still in the early stages of learning about.

“The decision has been taken on clinical advice to help further safeguard public health and keep communities safe.”

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “This is a new strain and it is appropriate that we err on the side of caution.

“We do not want to see transmission of this strain in this country and it is imperative that anybody who has recently travelled from Denmark, and their household, should self-isolate for 14 days and follow the guidance laid out by the Scottish Government. If needed, they should contact NHS 24.”

The Danish government said a mutation of coronavirus had been found in 12 people infected by minks, which farmers have been ordered to cull en masse, but experts said the significance of any variant strain and its effect on humans was unclear because it was yet to be studied.

Denmark is the world’s largest mink fur exporter and produces an estimated 17 million furs per year.

The Danish government has ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred in the country’s 1,139 mink farms.

A new strain of Covid that has come from mink in Denmark is causing concern. If you are a UK resident returning home from Denmark you – and your household – MUST isolate for 14 days. Visitors from Denmark are not able to enter the UK at all for now. https://t.co/FJS6qHRq4S — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020

On Twitter, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: “A new strain of Covid that has come from mink in Denmark is causing concern.

“If you are a UK resident returning home from Denmark you – and your household – MUST isolate for 14 days.

“Visitors from Denmark are not able to enter the UK at all for now.”

The Danish travel restrictions will remain in place for one week and will then be reviewed.

Work will also be undertaken to contact individuals who have recently arrived in the country from Denmark in the last 14 days to provide further advice and guidance, the Scottish Government has said.

Failure to comply with the requirement to quarantine can result in a fine of more than £480.

A spokeswoman from the UK’s Department for Transport said in a statement: “Unlike other travel to the UK, there will be no exemptions to this quarantine policy.

“Anyone who has returned from Denmark within the last two weeks will be contacted to ensure they complete the self-isolation needed to ensure the virus does not spread across the UK.

“The UK Government is working closely with international partners to understand the changes in the virus that have been reported in Denmark and we are conducting a programme of further research here in the UK to inform our risk assessments.”