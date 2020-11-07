Staff threatened with blade in bank robbery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A bank robber threatened staff with a weapon in a “terrifying” raid on a Royal Bank of Scotland branch.

The man pulled the blade on workers at the bank in Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow, on Friday afternoon.

He made off with a three-figure sum of cash but the red dye pack hidden in the notes exploded on him as he fled.

Police said the robbery happened at around 1.30pm and the suspect was covered in dye in Mount Stuart Street as he headed towards Queen’s Park.

The suspect is white, Scottish, aged between 30 and 40 and around 5ft 9in.

He was wearing a black jacket over a purple T-shirt as well as jogging bottoms, trainers and a tammy hat which were all black.

He also wore a face mask.

Detective Sergeant Neil Guy from Govan Police Station said: “This has been a terrifying experience for the bank staff and thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident.

“The area was extremely busy at this time and I’m appealing for anyone who may have seen a man covered in red dye or who has dash cam footage from the area at the time, to get in touch via 101 quoting reference number 1888 of 6 November 2020.”

A Royal Bank of Scotland spokeswoman said: “We’re working with police authorities as part of their investigation into this incident.”