Man charged after alleged petrol bomb attack on family home

A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly petrol-bombing a family home with a young child inside.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested and charged on Friday in connection with an alleged attack on a Greenock home involving a suspected petrol bomb being thrown at the window.

A missile that was allegedly hurled at the property on Cumberland Road failed to break the window, police said, but set fire to garden furniture outside.

The 45-year-old occupant, her six-year-old daughter and two other family members were “shaken” but unharmed.

The blaze outside their home was quickly put out, police said.

In the wake of the alleged incident on September 19, police appealed for witnesses and Crimestoppers offered a reward for information.

Police Scotland announced on Sunday that a suspect had been arrested and was due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday charged with attempted murder.