First Minister pays tribute to fallen at Remembrance Sunday ceremony

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Scotland at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle to mark Remembrance Sunday.

At a restricted service, Ms Sturgeon delivered a reading honouring the memory of soldiers who died in conflict, while paying tribute to veterans and current servicemen and women.

Around Scotland, thousands of former and serving military personnel and members of the public took to their doorsteps to observe the two-minute silence in tribute to the fallen.

Traditional remembrance ceremonies, with marches and wreath-laying, were unable to happen in areas classed as Level 2, 3 or 4 under Scotland’s system of Covid-19 restrictions.

But at a national service of remembrance in a closed-off Edinburgh Castle, Ms Sturgeon joined the city’s Lord Provost Frank Ross and senior representatives of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force to lay poppy wreaths on behalf of the Queen and the people of Scotland.

In a reading during the service, Ms Sturgeon said: “Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for all of us to take time to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laying a wreath in the Crypt of the Scottish National War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle to mark Remembrance Sunday (Mark Owens/Legion Scotland/PA)

“It allows us a chance to honour the memory of those who gave their lives in the two World Wars and other conflicts, while also paying tribute to our veterans and those who continue to serve today.

“Commemorations this year have had to be marked differently because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and we understand it will be disappointing to many people that national services will not be open to the public.

“I am privileged to be able to lay a wreath today on behalf of the people of Scotland.”

A small number of serving and former Royal Marine Commandos at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, near Fort William, for the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A dawn tribute to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War also took place on the castle’s ramparts, where the names of every military unit who suffered losses during the war were read out.

Scottish actor Valerie Edmonds, who led the tribute, said: “Every single name of those who fell for Scotland in World War Two is listed in the books of the Scottish National War Memorial.

“We honour those who died in the darkest of times this morning at dawn on Remembrance Sunday as they gifted us light.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) during a Remembrance service the Scottish National War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle (Mark Owens/Legion Scotland/PA)

Legion Scotland and PoppyScotland are calling on the public to take to their doorsteps once again on Wednesday November 11 at 11am to observe the two-minute silence for Armistice Day.

The charities will also stream a virtual service of remembrance online from 10.45am on Wednesday.