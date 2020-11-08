Scotland records another 1,115 coronavirus cases and three more deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded another 1,115 positive cases of coronavirus and three more deaths in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

New cases are down from the 1,596 announced on Saturday, although the total number of test results reported fell by more than 12,400 from the previous day’s record-high of 29,644.

Scotland’s death toll of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days has now reached 3,036 following the three new recorded deaths.

1,040,552 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,115 to 73,443 Sadly 3 more patients who tested positive have died (3,039 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/KDEwGabeH2 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 8, 2020

Some 7.3% of the 17,229 tests for Covid-19 which reported results proved to be positive.

NHS Scotland tests made up 5,894 of the total while the UK Government’s testing programme reported 11,335 – almost half the 22,288 of those from Saturday.

The number of infected hospital patients has remained at 1,245 according to the Scottish Government’s figures, although those in intensive care units is up by five to 111.

Of the new cases, 416 were found in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 245 were in Lanarkshire and 122 were identified in the Lothian health board area.