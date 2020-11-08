Police name driver, 75, who died in Highlands crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 75-year-old driver who died in a crash in the Highlands has been named by police as Allan Logie Marshall.

Mr Marshall was fatally injured when his white Volkswagen Golf crashed on the A832 between Gairloch and his hometown of Poolewe in the north-west Highlands.

The incident happened at approximately 1.50pm on Friday afternoon, Police Scotland has said, as officers appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage that may help their investigation.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay from Dingwall’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Allan at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and either saw the incident take place, or who was on the A832 and may have relevant dashcam footage which might help our enquiries to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1976 of November 6.