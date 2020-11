Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage cyclist who died after a crash with a car has been named by police.

Harley Smith, 16, from Grangemouth, was fatally injured in the incident on Polmont Road, Falkirk at about 9pm on Friday.

He died at the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the silver Mercedes and the two passengers were uninjured.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses and said inquiries into the cause of the crash continue.

The force said no arrests have been made.