Edinburgh Trams project remains on track despite Covid-19, says council

The Edinburgh Trams extension remains within its £207 million budget despite construction being paused earlier this year, a report says.

City of Edinburgh Council said it is still scheduled to carry its first passengers to Newhaven in the spring of 2023.

A refreshed final business case report has been produced by the local authority to re-examine the project in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It found the financial impact of cancelling the extension would be greater than allowing it to continue and the overall economic case remains.

Work was paused earlier this year (Danny Lawson/PA)

The city council’s transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: “It’s clear that the events of this year have had an unprecedented impact on the way we travel and that we’ll continue to feel the effects for the foreseeable future.

“In light of this, it’s essential that we assess the potential economic and financial impacts on such a significant transport infrastructure scheme.”

She added: “The delivery of this project is essential for the capital’s green recovery, providing sustainable, low-carbon travel to one of the city’s most densely populated areas.

“We now have reason to be cautiously optimistic as we progress with construction.”

Work on the tram line was put on hold between March and June due to the pandemic but an assessment found it could still be delivered within the £207.3 million budget.

On Thursday, councillors will consider the final business case and vote on whether to continue with the project.