Prison worker’s car deliberately set alight in jail’s car park

A prison worker’s car has been set on a fire while parked outside a jail in North Lanarkshire.

Firefighters were called to the scene at HMP Shotts in Newmill and Canthill Road at about 7pm on Sunday.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and appealed for information about the incident.

Appeal following wilful fire-raising in Shotts, Lanarkshire We are appealing for information following an incident of wilful fire raising in Shotts. Officers were called around 7pm on Sunday, 8 November, following the report of a car on fire. More infohttps://t.co/TUxit4FoOe pic.twitter.com/P7pHbsfA69 — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) November 9, 2020

No-one was injured in the blaze, which was extinguished by fire crews.

Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple, of Lanarkshire CID, said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this thoughtless act.

“We are treating the fire as deliberate and I would ask if you were in the area at the time and noticed anyone acting suspicious that you get in contact with officers.

“If you were driving in the area and have any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation I would urge you to come forward.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 quoting incident number 2912 of Sunday, 8 November, 2020.”

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed the car belonged to a member of staff and the incident is being dealt with by police.