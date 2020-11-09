Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough provides ray of hope, says Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The prospect of an effective coronavirus vaccine provides a ray of hope that could help the country emerge from a “pretty dark tunnel”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said the development is “perhaps amongst the best news we’ve had in recent weeks” but cautioned the jab may not provide “a way out of this” until next year.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed an initial agreement has been reached for Scotland to receive a population share of the UK’s allocation of any coronavirus vaccine.

The First Minister urged people to stick to the coronavirus restrictions (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

At the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, the ministers reacted to Pfizer’s report that its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing the virus.

Ms Sturgeon warned there is still “a long way to go” before it becomes available, saying: “It’s not going to provide us with a way out of this today, or tomorrow or next week or perhaps not even in this calendar year”.

She urged people to stick to the coronavirus restrictions, adding: “Today we do have that ray of hope, that speck of light on the horizon that at some point in the not too distant future we may have scientific developments that help us out of this pretty dark tunnel – as it has seemed in the last few months – that we’re in just now.

“So please, please stick with it, because it is helping to save lives and protect the National Health Service.”

The UK has secured 40 million doses in total of the Pfizer vaccine, which was developed with BioNTech.

Ms Freeman said a national plan for distribution of a vaccine is being developed using a “variety of routes and locations”.

Final details of what volumes of the vaccine will come to the UK and over what timescale are not yet clear, she said.

The Health Secretary added: “We’ve had quite a detailed discussion about whatever those volumes are, what would be the proportion coming to Scotland and we’ve settled on it being a population share.

“Because when we do the calculations based on where we think the numbers are in terms of priority groups, the difference is minimal.”