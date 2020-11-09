New osteoporosis drug for women approved for use on NHS in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new drug to treat women with severe cases of the bone disease osteoporosis has been approved for routine use in the NHS in Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) approved the use of romosozumab, sold under the brand name Evenity, which helps build new bone.

The Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) said the drug is the first new treatment in a decade and has “the potential to bring relief and hope to many women”.

The SMC approved the treatment for women with severe osteoporosis who have suffered fractures and are at high risk of further broken bones.

It has also approved new medicines for use in conditions including breast cancer and lung cancer.

Romosozumab was licenced by the European Medicines Agency more than a year ago and is in use in Europe and the US.

The ROS hopes it will be also be approved for NHS use elsewhere in the UK.

Francesca Thompson, ROS clinical and operations director, said: “We are delighted that the SMC has approved romosozumab for use in the NHS in Scotland to treat post-menopausal women who have a high risk of further fractures.

“This is the first new treatment for osteoporosis to become available for 10 years and we welcome the greater choice this brings to healthcare professionals and their patients.

“It is a particularly exciting addition because romosozumab is one of very few drugs that help to build new bone – and so represents an important treatment option in our armoury against the painful disabling fractures associated with this condition.”

She added: “We are hopeful that the National Institute for Health Care Excellence (NICE) will give their approval for the use of romosozumab in NHS England and Wales when they finish their review in early 2021.

“This has the potential to bring relief and hope to many women across the UK who fear further breakages and a deterioration in their bone condition.

“Half of all women over 50 will experience a broken bone as a result of osteoporosis and more than 500,000 fractures a year are attributed to the condition representing a huge cost to the NHS.”

The SMC also gave decisions on other treatments.

Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was accepted for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer after consideration through SMC’s Patient and Clinician Engagement (PACE) process, which is used for medicines to treat end of life and rare conditions.

The medicine was also accepted for the treatment of extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), an aggressive form of cancer with poor prognosis.

Participants in the PACE process highlighted how a diagnosis of ES-SCLC often happens at a late stage, when patients may only have weeks or months to live.

The committee also accepted trabectedin (Yondelis), which can be used to treat advanced soft-tissue sarcoma, a type of cancer that develops from the soft, supporting tissues of the body.

SMC vice-chairman Scott Muir said: “From the evidence given by patients clinicians in the PACE meeting, we know that our decision on atezolizumab for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer will be welcomed by patients and their families.

“For those with ES-SCLC, our decision on atezolizumab provides them with the opportunity of some valuable extra time with family and friends.

“Our decision on trabectedin for advanced soft tissue sarcoma provides another treatment option for patients which may allow their condition to be stabilised.”

SMC also accepted darolutamide (Nubeqa) for the treatment of prostate cancer and trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla) for the treatment of breast cancer.