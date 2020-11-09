New thrombectomy service for stroke patients to be piloted in Tayside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stroke patients in Scotland will start to benefit this year from a new service that aims to reduce the risk of long-term disability, the Scottish Government has said.

It is not expected the new thrombectomy service in NHS Tayside will be “fully operational” on a 24/7 basis before 2023, however, the same year hubs for the service are due to be set up in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the new pilot in NHS Tayside is the “first step towards a national roll-out” of a thrombectomy service for stroke patients.

The first step towards a national thrombectomy service for stroke patients is underway with the launch of a pilot in the North of Scotland.❤️#stroke Read more➡️ https://t.co/poOsmpCrdo pic.twitter.com/g1PHS4CIfS — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) November 9, 2020

The procedure involves blood clots being removed mechanically from the patient, rather than these being broken down by the use of medicines.

Staff in Tayside have already developed a training programme in mechanical thrombectomy, with medics being taught by one of the UK’s leading specialists in the area, Professor Iris Grunwald.

Initially the procedures in Dundee will be performed on people from Tayside before the service is extended to patients across the north of Scotland.

In addition to this, the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow will establish a hub thrombectomy service for the west of Scotland by 2023, with one in the NHS Lothian area to be set up in the same timeframe.

Professor Graeme Houston, of NHS Tayside, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch this service to provide mechanical thrombectomy for patients in the north of Scotland.

“Thrombectomy delivers a significant benefit for some patients who have sudden onset of stroke with significantly improved outcomes and a reduced level of disability.”

The move has been welcomed by campaigners at the charity Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

Its chief executive, Jane-Claire Judson, said: “It’s good that we are seeing tangible progress towards thrombectomies being available to stroke patients in Scotland.

“People in Scotland must be given the best possible chance of living without disability or dependency after a stroke.

“We know that at least 600 people a year in Scotland would benefit from a thrombectomy.

“Developing the skills to deliver this procedure is a key part of establishing the service in Scotland.”

She added: “This progress is being driven by inspirational stroke survivors campaigning for change.

“Together, we will keep campaigning to make sure that this game-changing stroke treatment is available as soon as possible.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman thanked staff for getting the thrombectomy service to this stage (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Freeman said: “Over the past 10 years, the number of people dying from stroke in Scotland has decreased by more than 35%.

“While this is significant progress, we can still achieve even better outcomes.”

She added: “A quality and clinically safe thrombectomy service is part of our wider commitment in this year’s Programme for Government to ensure those who experience severe stroke receive the best possible treatment and care.

“It is testament to our healthcare professions that we are now seeing this first step towards a national roll-out despite the additional pressures placed on them during the pandemic, and I want to thank them for their hard work.

“Funding will continue to be made available to other boards to develop the programme and the framework.”