Man in court charged with attempted murder after alleged petrol bombing

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after allegedly petrol-bombing a family home with a young child inside.

Kieran McNally was arrested and charged on Friday in connection with an alleged attack on a home in Greenock, Inverclyde.

A missile is said to have been hurled at the property in Cumberland Road on September 19 but failed to break the window and the fire outside was extinguished.

Police previously said a 45-year-old occupant, her six-year-old daughter and two other family members were “shaken” but unharmed.

The 24-year-old appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday charged with wilful fire-raising, danger to life and attempted murder.

McNally, of Greenock, made no plea and was granted bail.