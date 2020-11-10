Children seriously injured in two-car crash on A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three children are among those injured in a two-car crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

A 50-year-old male driver of a white Audi A5 and a 27-year-old female driver of a Vauxhall Astra were seriously hurt in the collision near Fraserburgh at about 5.50pm on Monday.

Both drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A three-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy were seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

A one-year-old boy was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the families involved in this collision as we continue to establish the exact circumstances.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who saw the incident take place, potentially has dashcam footage, or saw either of the vehicles just prior to the crash.

“If you saw a white Audi A5 or a white Vauxhall Astra being driven on the A90 around 5.30pm yesterday, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2759 of 9 November.