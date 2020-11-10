Teenage girl sexually assaulted by masked man in Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager has been sexually assaulted by a man in a mask in Edinburgh.

The 17-year-old girl had walked away from the Tesco Extra in Corstorphine and on to Broomhall Road – next to a convenience store and hair salon – when she became aware of a man following her at 6.40pm on Sunday.

As she reached the junction of Broomhall Road and Broomhall Loan, she was approached by the man from behind, who asked her for the time.

He then sexually assaulted her before running off along Broomhall Road towards Meadow Place Road.

Appeal following sexual assault, Broomhall Road We are appealing after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Broomhall Road around 6.40pm on Saturday, 7 November, 2020. If you can help call 101, quoting Inc 1676 of 8/11/20 More: https://t.co/6KkKjFcerd pic.twitter.com/BXyJOaKLp9 — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) November 10, 2020

The attacker is described as white, around 30 to 40, with short black hair and fair eyebrows.

He was wearing a black mask and a black padded jacket.

Detective Sergeant Mark Seymour said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area both before and after this incident who may have seen this man or know who he is.

“In particular we are asking anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV that may have picked up anything suspicious to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1676 of Sunday, 9 November, 2020, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”