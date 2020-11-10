Scotland records 39 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 39 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, latest figures show.
There have been 832 new cases of Covid-19, down from 912 the previous day, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics published on Tuesday.
Of the 10,499 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, 9.5% of them were positive, up from 9.1% the previous day.
Among the new cases, 293 were in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 171 were in NHS Lanarkshire, 114 were in NHS Lothian and 90 in NHS Ayrshire and Arran.
There were 1,239 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 1,226 the day before.
Of these, 102 were in intensive care, down by three from 105 the previous day.