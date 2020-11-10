Hate Crime Bill changes are retrograde step, says Scottish Jewish leader

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Changes recently announced to the proposed offence of stirring-up hatred are a “retrograde” step as anti-Semitism is on the rise, a representative of Scotland’s Jewish communities has said.

Holyrood’s Justice Committee heard evidence from faith and belief groups on Tuesday as it examines the Hate Crime Bill.

Some expressed concerns about the definition of “inflammatory” material under the new law, with fears certain religious texts could be caught up in it.

I have listened to concerns surrounding Stirring Up Hatred offences proposed in Hate Crime Bill. Have announced that I will remove 'likely' threshold & make new stirring up offences 'intent' only. I will continue to listen to key stakeholders & opposition as Bill progresses. https://t.co/PPBG7ECzgG — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 23, 2020

In September, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf announced a change in the threshold from “likely” to stir up hatred to “intent only”.

Ephraim Borowski, director of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (ScoJec), told the committee he believes this could provide a defence in cases of Holocaust denial.

He said: “I think that the amendment that was announced by the Cabinet Secretary is retrograde, it essentially provides a get out of jail free card for something that you’ll see very often in hate-filled posts on the internet.

“That people having posted their hatred will end their comments with ‘just saying’ or ‘just asking’.

“They are now given a get out of jail free card because they could just say ‘oh we didn’t intend to cause offence, we were merely asking a question about whether the Holocaust happened’.”

The ScoJec director added: “Unfortunately anti-Semitism is very much on the rise these days and I take the view, therefore, that it’s the victim who needs protected.

“Yes, freedom of speech is important. But there’s a balancing exercise that needs to be done, the right to free speech is not unqualified.”

We will be live from 9.30am today with media/arts bodies and then faith/non-faith groups talking about the #HateCrime Bill. You can watch live here: https://t.co/Pxjk4P1jiL pic.twitter.com/WFXByf6KGN — Justice Committee (@SP_Justice) November 10, 2020

Committee convener Adam Tomkins said Mr Borowski’s comments were “quite a different perspective” to the other evidence they had heard over the past weeks.

Other aspects of the Bill deal with “possession of inflammatory material”, which some religious groups fear might include certain religious texts and lead to malicious complaints.

Anthony Horan, director of the Catholic Parliamentary Office, said: “We’ve given the example before of the Catholic understanding of the human person and the belief that gender is not fluid and changeable.

“And that might be something that could be considered inflammatory by some people and lead to a police investigation.”

Isobel Ingham-Barrow, head of policy at the Muslim Engagement and Development organisation, said there is a need for “clear definition and guidelines as to what content is inflammatory”.

David Bradwell, who represents the Church of Scotland, agreed more clarity is needed.

Mr Bradwell said documents such as the 17th century Westminster Confession are an important part of Presbyterian history but sections of it could “very well be seen” as causing hatred towards Roman Catholics.

The committee also heard evidence from publishers about the potential impact on freedom of expression.

John McLellan, director of the Scottish Newspaper Society, said: “I still think there is a significant danger that it will make institutions like ours and everybody else involved in communication still open to investigation and action.

“Even if those actions were subsequently unsuccessful the process of investigation and all the consequences of that are as serious as being convicted.”