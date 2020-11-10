Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.

The figures, for the seven days to November 6, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

(PA Graphics)

Data for the most recent four days (November 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

Rates have fallen in 14 of the 32 local authority areas.

The biggest drop is in Dundee, down from 170.1 cases per 100,000 people to 122.6; followed by Falkirk, down from 115.0 to 69.6, and Clackmannanshire, down from 122.2 to 89.3.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published by Public Health Scotland.

From left, it reads: Name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to November 6; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 6; the rate of new cases in the seven days to October 30, and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 30.

Glasgow City 307.8 (1,949), 295.7 (1872)

South Lanarkshire 289.2 (927), 307.6 (986)

Renfrewshire 287.0 (514), 219.4 (393)

North Lanarkshire 272.7 (931), 274.8 (938)

East Renfrewshire 236.6 (226), 212.5 (203)

East Dunbartonshire 224.6 (244), 244.8 (266)

West Dunbartonshire 209.2 (186), 209.2 (186)

South Ayrshire 184.7 (208), 138.5 (156)

West Lothian 183.0 (335), 172.6 (316)

East Ayrshire 172.9 (211), 200.8 (245)

Inverclyde 165.8 (129), 75.8 (59)

North Ayrshire 155.1 (209), 176.6 (238)

Stirling 139.1 (131), 77.5 (73)

Dundee City 122.6 (183), 170.1 (254)

Fife 107.1 (400), 76.0 (284)

Perth & Kinross 96.7 (147), 73.1 (111)

Clackmannanshire 89.3 (46), 122.2 (63)

Midlothian 85.4 (79), 106.0 (98)

City of Edinburgh 82.9 (435), 82.7 (434)

Angus 79.2 (92), 53.4 (62)

East Lothian 70.0 (75), 94.3 (101)

Falkirk 69.6 (112), 115.0 (185)

Dumfries & Galloway 65.8 (98), 62.5 (93)

Scottish Borders 64.9 (75), 43.3 (50)

Argyll & Bute 52.4 (45), 61.7 (53)

Aberdeen City 35.0 (80), 44.6 (102)

Aberdeenshire 29.1 (76), 27.2 (71)

Highland 26.7 (63), 23.3 (55)

Moray 19.8 (19), 11.5 (11)

Shetland Islands 8.7 (2), 8.7 (2)

Orkney Islands 4.5 (1), 9.0 (2)

Na h-Eileanan Siar 0.0 (0), 3.7 (1)