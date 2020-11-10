Self-isolation period for coronavirus will not be cut in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there are no plans to reduce the self-isolation period for coronavirus in Scotland.

She was pressed on the issue after it was reported the length of time people are required to stay at home and away from others to try to curb the spread of the disease could be cut from 14 days to 10.

Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior aide, is said to have been pushing for this to be reduced even further, Scottish Greens co-leader Alison Johnstone said.

Ms Johnstone suggested Mr Cummings is the ‘last person we should listen to when it comes to self-isolation’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Recalling how the adviser travelled to Durham after his wife started showing Covid-19 symptoms, she said: “Dominic Cummings is the last person we should listen to when it comes to self-isolation.”

Ms Johnstone called on Ms Sturgeon to “confirm that Scotland will not support this move” to cut self-isolation periods.

The First Minister said there are no plans in place to do this.

She told MSPs: “I have no advice at the moment to reduce the periods of self-isolation below what they are right now.”

Ms Sturgeon said she will “listen to clinical and scientific advice” but added this “certainly won’t be advice from Dominic Cummings”.

She stated: “As of now let me be clear we are not planning and have no plans to reduce the periods of self isolation, because they as they are right now, are based on the most up to date advice that we have.”

She also said the Scottish Government was doing work to “try to understand more the levels of compliance with self isolation”.