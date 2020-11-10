Drop in college leavers reaching ‘positive destinations’, figures reveal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fall in the percentage of college leavers reaching “positive destinations” should be a “wake-up call” that the sector needs more support, according to Scottish Labour.

Statistics from the Scottish Funding Council show 87.8% of college leavers went into positive destinations in 2018-19 – defined as those moving into work or further study compared with 89.1% the previous year.

The figures also show those from the most deprived areas remain less likely to go to university.

For those who studied at the SCQF 7+ level, 59.1% in the most deprived areas went into higher education, compared with 63.4% from the least deprived areas.

Unemployment and unavailability for work for those leaving further education also increased to 12.2% in 2018-19, compared with 10.9% the previous year.

Scottish Labour education spokesman Iain Gray said: “Today’s statistics should serve as a wake-up call to the Scottish Government.

“College leavers play a vital role in the professions and trades that keep Scotland moving, and their skills will be vital in rebuilding our economy after the pandemic.

“It’s time for the Scottish Government to step up to the plate and provide the further education sector with the support and resources it requires to ensure that college leavers have positive post-education destinations to move on to.”