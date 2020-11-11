Police seize £32,000 of cannabis plants

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been charged after police seized £32,000 of cannabis plants during a search.

Officers found the plants and also recovered class A and C drugs when they executed a drugs search warrant at a property in Duke Street, Denny, near Falkirk, at around 2.25pm on Monday.

Police said a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested and charged with drug offences.

They are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on December 4.

Inspector Liam Harman, of Falkirk Community Policing, said: “This was a significant recovery and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate drugs activity in our community.

“Information from members of the public is vital in helping us identify and target offenders and we will always act on intelligence received.

“If you have any information or concerns about drugs supply in your area, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or by making a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”