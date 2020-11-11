Passenger dies after two-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information about a two-car crash after one of the passengers died five days later.

The collision, which involved a red Hyundai and a grey Ford Focus, happened on the Inverkip Road in Greenock at 11.20am on Saturday October 31.

A 79-year-old man, who was the passenger in the Hyundai, went to hospital the following day and died on Thursday November 5.

Neither of the car drivers was injured.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Police Sergeant Roy McCarney, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “A 79-year-old man who was the passenger of the red Hyundai attended hospital the following day (Sunday 1 November) but sadly passed away on Thursday 5 November.

“The drivers of both vehicles were not injured.

“We are supporting this man’s family during this difficult time and continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to a police officer to come forward as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 1365 of 31 October 2020.”