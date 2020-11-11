‘Tied pubs’ reform dismissed by Holyrood committee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Holyrood committee’s refusal to back reforms for some of Scotland’s pubs has been branded a “slap in the face” by the MSP seeking to change the law.

Labour’s Neil Bibby is seeking to change the law on so-called tied pubs – those owned by breweries with tenants required to buy beer from them.

The member’s Bill he proposed set out plans for a statutory pubs code and an independent adjudicator in a bid to stop publicans from being locked into restrictive and unfair deals.

It’s happened again! SNP and Tory MSPs block fair tenancies – this time for Scotland’s tied pub tenants. They’ve sided with discredited big PubCos over local business. This isn’t building back better, it’s exploitative and pushing pubs deeper into crisis. https://t.co/TkCvmPcRjo — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) November 11, 2020

But after scrutinising the Tied Pubs (Scotland) Bill, a majority of MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Economy Committee concluded that with 750 tied pubs in Scotland there is not enough evidence to suggest any widespread problems that need to be dealt with by legislation.

The committee report said while MSPs supported the “intent behind the Bill” they were “not agreed that legislation is required” and did not support the general principles of it.

This was backed by six SNP and Tory MSPs on the committee.

The sole Labour MSP on the committee opposed it, along with the Green member, while Conservative committee convener Gordon Lindhurst abstained.

Labour MSP Neil Bibby said the committee was ‘wrong’ not to back his Bill (Andy Buchanan/PA)

With the Bill having been supported by organisations such as the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA), the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland, the trade union GMB Scotland and brewers at Tennent Caledonian, Mr Bibby the committee had “got it wrong”.

He said: “Scotland’s tied publicans were getting a raw deal before the pandemic and now they are in crisis.

“Now, more than ever, we need to intervene to support publicans.

“This Bill would rebalance the relationship between tied tenants and the big PubCos at a critical time.”

Mr Bibby added: “The committee’s failure to comprehend, never mind endorse, reform is a slap in the face for Scotland’s tied publicans.

“Instead, SNP and Tory MSPs have sided with big multinationals who are extracting profit from small businesses who need our support.

“While pub tenants in England and Wales have statutory protection, which the Tory Government are prepared to strengthen, Tory and SNP MSPs inexplicably want to leave tenants in Scotland with no rights at all.”

SLTA spokesman Paul Waterson said it was left “bitterly disappointed” by the report.

He added: “Failure to support Scottish tenants at a time when the whole industry is in crisis is unforgivable.”

Camra Scotland director Joe Crawford called on business minister Jamie Hepburn and the Scottish Government to “do the right thing” and support the Bill when it goes before MSPs for a crucial Holyrood vote later this month.

Mr Crawford said: “This Bill will create, in law, a powerful pubs code to guarantee tied pub tenants are treated fairly and can earn a decent living.

“Scottish Government support for this legislation would be very warmly welcomed by both consumers and the licenced trade as a positive move to help pubs, publicans and pub-goers after weeks and months of harsh restrictions which are devastating the industry.”

SNP MSP Willie Coffey, the deputy convener of the Economy Committee, explained the majority of members “felt there was a lack of hard independent evidence” to support changing the law.

He said: “Pubs play an integral role in Scotland’s economy and local communities.

“The existential challenges that they have faced over the last six months cannot be downplayed.

“It is therefore vital that tied pub arrangements are beneficial for both tenant and pub-owner, both now and in the future.”

He added: “While the committee commend the intentions behind this Bill, the majority felt there was a lack of hard independent evidence which suggested that a widespread imbalance exists.

“The committee believes that primary legislation is not needed and therefore do not agree to the general principles of the bill.”