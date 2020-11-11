Two men and 13-year-old boy charged with hare coursing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men and a teenager have been charged with hare coursing in Angus.

The men, aged 33 and 40, and a 13-year-old boy were arrested in a field between Forfar and Kirriemuir on Sunday.

A car and two lurcher dogs were also seized and will be held until further inquiries have been carried out.

The men were charged and released and are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.

The boy has been referred to the Youth Justice Assessor.

Forfar community policing inspector Nicky McGovern praised the officers involved in the arrests and added: “I would also like to acknowledge the assistance of the public, as a number of people contacted us with vital information about the incident while it was taking place.

“Hare coursing, along with other types of wildlife-related crime, has a significant negative impact in rural communities, with a range of offences being committed by those involved, which can include animal welfare offences, damage to property, road traffic offences, violent and threatening behaviour, and illicit gambling, as well as wildlife offences.”

Police have asked anyone who suspects hare coursing is taking place to phone 101, or 999 if the incident is in progress.