Most children in free childcare already receiving full allocation of hours

The majority of three and four-year olds who get free early years education are receiving the full allocation despite a delay to the Scottish Government’s flagship policy, a new study has found.

Ministers announced in April their plan to provide 1,140 hours a year of free early years care was being put on hold until at least after the next school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the delay, a Scottish Government report found 56,697 of the 93,438 (61%) are using the full amount.

The Early Learning and Childcare Expansion Delivery Progress Report into the progress of childcare expansion found 80% (74,870) were accessing more than the current statutory entitlement of 600 hours in August.

It added 87% of the additional staff forecast to be required for the expansion are now in place.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon originally announced the “transformational” plans to nearly double free early years care from 600 hours a year in October 2017.

Families’ entitlement remains at 600 hours, with the legal obligation on councils to provide the extra hours suspended because of coronavirus.

But children’s minister Maree Todd said councils and the Scottish Government are “making good progress” towards fulfilling the pledge and a new rollout date would be announced by the end of this year.

Ms Todd said: “I’m pleased to see that despite the impact of the pandemic, the majority of children are getting the full 1,140 hours of funded, high-quality childcare – almost doubling what was previously provided.

“Overall, more than 93,000 children are benefitting from the high-quality care and learning provided by our fantastic ELC practitioners.

“This is a great achievement by all involved.”

She added: “The pandemic has had an obvious impact on construction and recruitment plans across the country.

“However, local authorities are making good progress to get back on track and we will continue to support them to do so.

“We have always been clear that the suspension of the statutory duty on local authorities to provide 1,140 hours is a pause, not a stop.

“We will agree a new delivery date with local government before the end of this year and continue to work with partners to deliver this transformational policy.”

Our Children & Young People Spokesperson, @CllrSMcCabe, has commented on data which shows that the majority of eligible children are now receiving the 1140 hours of funded early learning and childcare – despite the statutory expansion being paused during the COVID-19 response 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MfdTzwM7Ny — COSLA (@COSLA) November 11, 2020

Stephen McCabe, education and young person spokesman for local government umbrella organisation Cosla, said: “Local government’s main concern throughout this whole pandemic and indeed always is to put the needs of our children and young people first.

“We took the difficult decision jointly with the Scottish Government to pause implementation of the 1,140 hours of early learning and childcare expansion as the pandemic disrupted plans.

“Despite the challenges in construction projects and recruitment issues, councils have worked hard to create additional places and a number of councils are already offering 1,140 hours of funded provision, with more coming online in the months ahead.”