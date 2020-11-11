Covid-19’s impact on at-home care laid bare by MSPs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than half of people who receive care at home had their help reduced or stopped completely in the first wave of Covid-19, research by a Holyrood committee has found.

An online survey for the Health Committee found this was the experience of 54% of those who had carers coming into their home to help them.

One person reporting having their care stopped for more than six months.

More than 700 people took part in the research, including 93 individuals who were in receipt of care at home and 415 others who had relatives who needed such help.

Committee convener Lewis Macdonald described the findings as ‘deeply concerning’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Families said they had been “left to get on with it” by providing care for their loved ones when services were withdrawn.

They said access to appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) was a vital issue as they insisted care services must continue even if there are more outbreaks.

Speaking about the findings, committee convener Lewis Macdonald said: “The first wave of Covid-19 had a devastating impact on the social care sector in Scotland.

“Now that we’re in the midst of a second wave, and continuing national restrictions, it is vital that we hear the voices of home care workers and those receiving care at home across the country.

“These findings are deeply concerning, suggesting over 50% of those receiving care at home saw their care reduced or stopped completely during the pandemic.

“Other concerns raised around mental health, safety and the prospect of care shutting down again make it clear that things must improve.”