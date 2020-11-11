Scottish budget date set for late January

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government has announced the date it will reveal its budget after Covid-19 caused delays.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will outline the country’s spending plans on January 28.

It follows the UK Government’s decision to postpone its Autumn Budget until an unspecified date in the new year, with coronavirus adding to uncertainty in the future.

I've confirmed to @SP_FinCon & @scotfisccomm my intention to publish the @scotgov Budget on 28 Jan 2021. Coming in the midst of a pandemic, only weeks after Brexit & before UK Gov tax and spend decisions, this will be the most important Scottish Budget since Devolution. — Kate Forbes MSP (@KateForbesMSP) November 11, 2020

Ms Forbes said: “Coming amidst an unprecedented global pandemic, the forthcoming Scottish Budget will be one of the most important since devolution.

“It is my task to prioritise our resources as effectively as possible to drive the country’s economic recovery from coronavirus while also managing the ongoing impact of the virus.

“The Chancellor’s decision to delay the UK Autumn Budget until next year causes significant difficulties for the Scottish Budget process.

“The timing of the Scottish Budget must also provide sufficient time for parliamentary scrutiny, so we have liaised closely with the Finance and Constitution Committee over the date I have announced today.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak had indicated in September that his Autumn Budget would not come before mid-November, amid economic uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic.