Man charged with attempted murder after flat fire

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a fire at a flat in Inverclyde.

The alleged attack happened in Kincaid Court, Greenock, on Monday September 28.

Police said a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged fire-raising and attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Gerry McBride, of Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Division, said: “This is the fourth arrest and charge in connection with our investigation into recent fire-raisings in the area.

“This is another significant development into these incidents, which I know have caused distress and concern within the community of Inverclyde and I would like to reassure the public that investigations remain ongoing and an increased police presence is still in the area.

“I would continue to urge anyone with information to please contact police on 101, our dedicated email address OperationTell@scotland.pnn.police.uk or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”