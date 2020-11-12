Waive parking charges in run-up to Christmas, business groups urge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Groups representing Scottish businesses have written council leaders calling for town and city centre parking charges to be waived ahead of Christmas.

In a joint letter to local government umbrella organisation Cosla, they say the move will help companies struggling with declining footfall caused by the pandemic.

Written by Scottish Tourism Alliance chief executive Marc Crothall, it is signed by eight further groups including the Scottish Retail Consortium, the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland and the Chambers of Commerce.

They say travel restrictions are preventing many people from going to their destination of choice for shopping or entertainment.

The letter says: “Removing as many barriers as possible to enable those businesses who believe they can trade in a meaningful and profitable way must be a priority for local and central government.

“The cost of parking in our towns and cities is viewed by a number of business organisations as a major barrier to trade and we would therefore ask that consideration is given to removing all local authority parking charges in the run-up to Christmas to create the stimulation needed to bring life back to our local economies.

“As a regressive charge, taking no account of ability to pay, parking charges discourage all from travelling safely to local shops and restaurants at a time when consumers are painfully mindful of income, expenditure and future financial uncertainty.

“We acknowledge the financial challenges faced by all of Scotland’s local authorities and the importance of parking fees as revenue stream and would therefore ask that the Scottish Government consider diverting a portion of the £1 billion allocated to Scotland by the Treasury to each of our local authorities to enable a waive on parking charges for at least until the end of this calendar year to allow businesses the best possible chance to trade in the run-up to Christmas.”

A Cosla spokesman said: “We recognise the impact of the pandemic and current travel restrictions on the Scottish tourism and retail industry, with businesses in our towns and city centres particularly affected.

“Covid-19 has also put substantial pressures on local government budgets and led to significant income losses across key council services, including parking charges.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Parking charges are a matter for local authorities, but we have already provided local authorities with an additional £382.2 million on top of funding flexibilities which could be worth up to £600 million over the next two years.

“Working with Cosla and local authorities, we are very close to finalising a lost income scheme, including support for ALEOs, worth an estimated £90 million.”