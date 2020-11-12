Alcohol to be banned on ScotRail trains and in railway stations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The consumption of alcohol on trains and in stations will be banned from Monday, ScotRail has said.

The operator said the temporary measures will ensure social distancing and greater use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Body cameras will be worn by rail staff to help enforce the 24-hour restrictions and British Transport Police will be called if someone refuses to stop drinking.

Passengers will still be able to carry unopened alcohol in a bag.

From Monday, 16 November, alcohol will be banned in all ScotRail stations and on all of our trains. This new temporary measure will help to ensure physical distancing while you’re travelling with us and will also support the use of face coverings throughout your journey. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 12, 2020

Alcohol is currently banned on ScotRail services between 9pm and 10am.

ScotRail said the measure will be “reviewed continuously as government guidelines change”.

David Lister, ScotRail’s sustainability and safety assurance director, said: “Throughout the pandemic, our people have been working flat out to deliver a safe and reliable service for customers throughout the country.

“Our five rules for safe travel have been followed by customers and the introduction of these restrictions on alcohol will help to ensure that our staff and customers remain safe.

“We ask that everyone travelling on our trains, and passing through stations, play their part and comply with this clear guidance.”

Mick Hogg, regional organiser for the RMT union, said: “RMT welcome this ban on alcohol that will help to keep our staff and passengers safe.

“We are encouraging all of our members to wear body cameras which will help to keep everyone safe while these restrictions are in place.”