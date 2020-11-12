Sturgeon warns national progress on coronavirus has masked regional concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronavirus transmission is rising in some areas of Scotland despite national figures showing progress, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

She said these statistics “mask some very significant regional variations”, including stabilisation at a “stubbornly high level” in the central belt.

The First Minister said the tough measures in place are having an effect and highlighted the R number, which measures how many people on average are infected by a single positive case, is “hovering around one and may actually be slightly below one”.

Scotland, this won't last forever. But right now we need you to stick with the rules. It's hard, but be in no doubt, it is saving lives 💙 Watch First Minister @NicolaSturgeon’s reminder ⬇#WeAreScotland pic.twitter.com/Omd0sj1iee — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 12, 2020

After announcing Scotland recorded 45 coronavirus deaths and 1,212 positive cases in the past 24 hours, she said concerns remain over regional differences and further action is under consideration.

Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said: “We are concerned firstly about local authorities where transmission is rising again, albeit from a relatively low base, and that includes some areas in Level 1 and 2 where restrictions are not as tight and the virus does have some opportunities to spread.

“To the people in these lower level areas, please don’t drop your guard.

“You must still take care and abide by the rules.”

She added: “Secondly, we are concerned about some areas, particularly across the central belt, where case numbers have stabilised but they have stabilised at a stubbornly high level.

“That creates a risk for the winter period and it also makes the risk associated with the Christmas period higher as well.

“So we will be considering carefully over the next few days and assessing whether further action is required.”

Giving a further update on the coronavirus figures, Ms Sturgeon said the daily test positivity rate is 6.1%, down from 6.5% on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 474 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 231 in Lanarkshire and 141 in Lothian.

There are 1,207 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, a fall of 28 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 98 are in intensive care, up five.

The death toll under this measure of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now 3,188.