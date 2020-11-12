Crime returning to pre-lockdown levels, say Police Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Many types of crime are returning to normal rates after falling “significantly” during lockdown, according to latest figures.

Police Scotland said fraud and online child abuse continue to rise “sharply” both year-on-year and when compared with the five-year average.

There were 30,351 violent crimes between April 1 and September 30, 2,655 fewer than the same period the previous year, according to the force’s 2020-21 Quarter 2 Performance Report.

A return to previous levels was noted in July to September once lockdown eased, the report said.

There was also an increase in assaults on emergency workers, mainly police officers and staff, with an rise of 274 crimes (7%) compared with the same period last year and 20.4% above the five-year average.

Fraud crimes increased 45.4% between April and September compared with the same six-month stretch last year and are 83.4% above the five-year average.

The report said the pandemic has “created opportunities for fraudsters to exploit changed working and lifestyle conditions and the expanded reliance on technology”.

Between April and September there were 7,466 reported crimes of fraud, compared with 5,136 during the same period last year.

There were 1,036 reports of online child sexual abuse, compared with 875 over the corresponding spell in 2019, an 18.4% increase.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “The rapid increase in online abuse and exploitation of vulnerable people and children, either for financial gain or for sexual purposes, underlines that policing must continue to operate in public, private and, increasingly, in virtual spaces to provide education, reassurance and enforcement.

“This report outlines action to support those at risk, including significant enforcement in relation to child sexual abuse as well as a campaign to help people better protect themselves from fraud.

“Our investment in specialist areas continues to uncover significant additional and, as yet, not fully quantified policing needs and requirements.”

She added: “In September, we published our ambitious cyber strategy, which sets a clear direction for how we will tackle the threat, risk and harm from digitally-enabled crimes.

“While reported crime is lower year on year across a number of categories, this can be attributed to the exceptional circumstances during quarter one and demand has returned to levels we would more usually expect to see.”

The figures also show the number of recorded sexual crimes between April and September 2020-21 is at its lowest level since 2018-19, with a total of 6,593 crimes.

But the number of domestic abuse crimes rose over the months of July to September 2020.

Over the six-month period, there were 34,103 domestic abuse incidents, a 7.6% increase on the previous year.

Ms Taylor said: “Officers and staff have engaged with members of the public about Covid on over 75,000 occasions to explain rules and guidance, to encourage people to comply and, where necessary, to enforce the law.

“Our fellow citizens have shown high levels of support and co-operation, with the overwhelming majority of people taking personal responsibility to do the right thing.

“We have taken significant steps to support our officers and staff as they discharge their duties during this public health emergency, including a large-scale programme to supply personal protective equipment and the issue of thousands of laptops to support home working.”