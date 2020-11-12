Body found in search for missing man

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A body has been found in the search for a West Lothian man.

Billy McDowell, 59, was reported missing on August 2 from his home on Loch Awe Way, Whitburn.

The last positive sighting of him was on July 28.

A body discovered in a wooded area of Whitburn on October 18 has been identified as Mr McDowell.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Mr McDowell’s family paid tribute to him, saying: “The family are deeply saddened by this news.

“Billy will be missed by his mum, brothers and sisters and extended family and friends. We will meet again.”

Inspector Myles Marshall, of Livingston Police, said: “Our thoughts are still with Billy’s family and friends and we will continue to provide assistance and support to his family.

“I would also like to thank the public and the local community for their support throughout and for sharing our appeals to trace Billy.”