A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a fire at a flat in Inverclyde.

Colin McGhee is accused of carrying out an attack in Kincaid Court, Greenock, on Monday September 28.

He appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with wilful fire-raising and attempted murder.

The 25-year-old, of Falkirk, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear within eight days.