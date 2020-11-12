Scottish independence backed by majority in two new polls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two new polls have found a majority of Scots in favour of independence – although one by a narrow margin.

YouGov’s latest research puts support for Scotland leaving the UK at 51%, with 49% wanting the country to remain in the union.

A separate study by Panelbase for the Scot Goes Pop pro-independence website found when those who did not know were excluded, 56% of Scots back independence and 44% are opposed.

The poll, which was conducted online, questioned 1,020 people between November 5 and 11.

YouGov’s figures were also based on fieldwork carried out in early November and represent a decrease in the lead for Yes since its previous research in August, which put Yes at 53% and No at 47%.

Both sets of YouGov figures discount people who were undecided and those who said they would not vote.

As the latest numbers were released on Thursday, YouGov said “all these figures are within the margin of error of a dead heat”.

Several opinion polls in recent months have recorded a lead for the pro-independence vote.

YouGov’s sample of 1,089 adults in Scotland were also asked about voting intention for next year’s Scottish Parliament elections.

It put the SNP on 56% for the constituency vote and 47% for the regional list.

The Scottish Conservatives stood at 19% and 20% respectively, while Scottish Labour were on 15% and 13%.

In an online post accompanying the figures, YouGov’s Adam McDonnell said: “If next May’s Scottish elections reflect these figures, the SNP would be on course for a comfortable majority, increasing its number of seats at Holyrood.”

Respondents were also polled on whether they felt certain politicians were doing a good job or not.

There was a slight drop in Nicola Sturgeon’s job approval ratings from 72% to 67% between YouGov’s polling in August and November.

For Boris Johnson, 20% said he is doing a good job as Prime Minister, while 41% feel Sir Keir Starmer is doing a good job as leader of the Labour Party.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown welcomed the latest polls (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The polling also found Scots are broadly in favour of the tiered approach to coronavirus restrictions.

Some 64% said they back having areas in different levels of restrictions depending on the spread of the virus, while 24% said they favour measures being taken across Scotland at the same time.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “These are yet more significant polls for the SNP, which show voters across Scotland continue to place their trust in the party to deliver – in stark contrast to the Westminster Government, which is acting against Scotland’s interests.

“They should be a wake up call for the Tories – their Trump-like attempts to ignore free and fair elections and deny the people of Scotland the right to choose their own future is utterly unsustainable.

“If the UK remains a democracy, then Scotland must have the right to choose a better path than the shambolic, hard-Brexit Tory Government at Westminster.”

He added: “The SNP is taking absolutely nothing for granted and we will continue working hard to retain the trust of people in Scotland at next year’s election.

“But it is clearer than ever that voters believe Scotland’s future lies as an equal, independent country.”